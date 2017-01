MIAMI (WSVN) - People gathered in Miami, Thursday, to show support for Haiti.

At the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, a candlelight vigil was held to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the earthquake that devastated Haiti in 2010.

A dedicated memorial wall was unveiled featuring a poem written by Edwidge Danticat, an award-winning Haitian novelist.

