Cancer survivor distributes toys at Miami hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former cancer patient gave back to a Miami hospital, Tuesday morning, just in time for the holiday season.

The young cancer survivor teamed up with Tank Brewery to deliver toys to children undergoing treatment at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The toys were collected the previous weekend and distributed to patients at the pediatric oncology clinic, Tuesday morning.

