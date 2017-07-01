MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An endangered sea turtle suffering from cancer landed in South Florida to receive treatment.

Charid, a green sea turtle, flew into Miami International Airport, Saturday afternoon. The reptile was transported from St. Croix in a multi-agency effort because, wildlife officials said, the island isn’t equipped to treat the turtle.

The marine creature’s next stop is The Turtle Hospital in Marathon. “It’s incredible the people that care,” said Turtle Hospital manager Betty Zirkelbach. “It gives me hope for, not only sea turtles, but our planet that people care, and are willing to take the time to do this great work for these turtles.”

Officials from the hospital said, if the turtle is found to have incurable tumors, it will be humanely euthanized.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.