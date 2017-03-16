Cancer patient pleads for help finding robbers

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man suffering from cancer is pleading for the public’s help finding the men who ambushed and robbed him, earlier this year.

Yuval Miara’s lung cancer worsened shortly after two robbers ambushed him, Feb. 5, outside a Wells Fargo bank in Hollywood. But even as he heads to hospice care, he’s hoping the robbers will be found.

“I don’t know what those forty seconds, minute, that what happened in the bank was so — I don’t know what happened to my body,” Yuval said. “Maybe they did the damage.”

During the quick ambush, the husband and father of four kicked and fought back against the robbers, who were armed with a knife. They fled with his car, which was later found.

“I just want them to know that they did something wrong,” Yuval’s wife, Meytal, said.

Inside his room at Memorial Regional Hospital, family, friends and colleagues gathered to support Yuval, an educator. Yuval worked at the private Jewish school Sheck Hillel in Northeast Miami-Dade for five years.

He said that by making this plea to find his attackers, he hopes to be a role model for his students.

“Do the right things. Choose the right path. Go the right way,” Yuval said.

His colleagues, Shani Biton and Monica Wagenberg, said Yuval exudes positivity.

“He as a person, like his wife said, just brings light wherever he goes,” Biton said.

“Yuval, he’s a friend,” Wagenberg said as she teared up. “He’s just goodness.”

Just as he fought back against his attackers, Yuval, 43, said that he would keep fighting against his cancer.

“You know, interviewing doesn’t mean that I’m dead,” he said. “Interviewing me means that I’m alive and kicking.”

If you have any information on these crooks’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

