Campground worker arrested in Davie for allegedly molesting boy

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Davie campground worker, Friday, for allegedly molesting a teenage boy.

According to Davie Police, 51-year-old Ronald Anthony Spradlin lived at the KOA Campgrounds, near 3800 SW 142nd Ave. Police said the 51-year-old maintenance worker befriended a mother of two teenagers before the recent flooding forced them to relocate to the campground’s recreation center after their tent flooded.

Spradlin invited them to stay with him in his mobile home, police said, and told the two boys — ages 13 and 17 years old — that they can sleep in his bed.

According to officials, during the first night, one of the boys told police that he awoke to find Spradlin staring at him. On the second night, the accused allegedly began to kiss the boy and fondle him under his shorts.

The boy left the mobile home after the second night and texted his mother that he was calling 911, police said.

Spradlin denied touching either boy in a sexual manner after Davie Police questioned him.

Spradlin was arrested and booked early Friday morning on one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

