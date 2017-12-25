Camillus House in Miami hosts Christmas brunch for homeless

MIAMI (WSVN) - Camillus House in Miami hosted its annual Christmas brunch for hundreds of people, Monday.

The house offered a traditional holiday meal to its residents and guests as part of its efforts to make sure nobody goes hungry for the holiday.

“This is the best place that you can be. They help you a lot,” said attendee Teresa Spratley. “We have nice Christmas and Thanksgiving parties here.”

Fifty volunteers came together to help feed 400 homeless people for the holiday.

“It’s one of the ones we look forward to most, because it certainly captures the spirit of giving, especially on a day like this — Christmas,” said Sam Gil, Vice President of Marketing for Camillus House. “So we have 40 to 50 volunteers that have come in today to really kind of serve and provide the warmth that we like to feel around the Christmas tree and having family.”

The feast had all the tasty trimmings — turkey, stuffing and a whole lot more.

“Very blessed to be here today,” said volunteer Maria Consuegra. “We all have so much that it makes you feel really good to be able to share with those that maybe don’t have as much as we do.”

To wrap the event, the Camillus House choir sang a few songs while gifts were handed out to the residents and guests.

“I’m grateful, you know, and they helped me in so many ways,” said attendee Nathaniel Warren.

This is the 57th year that Camillus House has hosted its Christmas brunch.

