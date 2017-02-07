Cameras capture NW Miami-Dade home break-in

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a thief ransacking a house in Northwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday morning, before fleeing in a minivan.

The video shows the thief, wearing a soccer jersey and gray pants, trying and failing to break down the back door of the house. He then broke through a window.

After finding his home ransacked, Rayden Marquez said he is shaken up.

“You feel violated,” Marquez said. “You work all your life to live a straight life and accomplish the things that you have, and then have some schmuck like this come in to your house and violate your privacy for no reason.”

The thief stole electronics, jewelry, shoes and a wallet.

Officials said he fled in a burgundy minivan which was waiting for him near Northwest 54th Avenue and 176th Terrace.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

