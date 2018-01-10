Cameras capture duo raiding several boats in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two thieves caught on camera raiding several boats stole thousands of dollars worth of marine equipment.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the burglary, which took place in the early morning hours of Dec. 17.

They said this is not the first time a crime like this has been committed in the area.

The alleged burglars could be seen on camera as they rummaged through one boat. Deputies said they targeted World Cat of South Florida near State Road 84, taking $18,500 in equipment.

According to the police report, the duo cut a hole in the fence to enter the parking lot and reportedly targeted five boats and stole from three of them before taking off in what appears to be a four-door sedan.

Sales manager Travis Jordan said electronics and marine equipment were stolen. “$6,000; $4,000 for the screens; $4,000 for radars. I mean, one hit, three boats. You’re 15 grand or more in the hole.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

