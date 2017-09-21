Cameras capture cyclist burglarizing cars in Dania Beach city garage

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the person(s) who damaged six vehicles in a City of Dania Beach parking garage on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.

Security video from Sept. 12 shows an individual riding a bike around the parking garage, located at 100 W Dania Beach Blvd. The next night, the cameras captured an unidentified man, possibly the same person, on a bike, once again targeting the cars in the lot.

In total, four cars had their windows smashed and two others were damaged or forced open.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

