Cameras capture crooks robbing man on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured four men walking toward the beach before, police said, they approached a man lying in the sand and robbed him.

The robbery happened near 14th Street and the beach, early Tuesday morning.

One of the robbers said they had a gun, police said. The other men then frisked the victim and took off with his watch and more than $100.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.