Cameras capture cellphone store robbery in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching from three thieves who were caught on camera robbing a cellphone store in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video shows a gunman pulling out a weapon in the lobby of an AT&T store along Kendall Drive and Southwest 122nd Avenue, last month.

The gunman took phones and wallets from the people trapped in the back of the lobby.

Two more robbers then came in, and one demanded to get to the safe.

An employee told him there was a time delay to open it.

The thief couldn’t wait — so he ended up bagging about 25 cellphones.

The thieves got away with $25,000 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

