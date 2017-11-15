HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, was captured on surveillance video robbing a drugstore in Hollywood at gunpoint.

The footage shows the subject posing as a shopper at the Walgreens on State Road 7 and Johnson Street, late Tuesday night.

Instead of paying, the robber is seen pulling a gun and pointing it at a cashier, demanding money. The robber took off with more than $600.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.