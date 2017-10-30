Cameras capture armed robbery at Dania Beach gas station

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras rolled on an armed robbery at a Dania Beach gas station.

Video from Sept. 8 shows a masked man entering the Mobil gas station, located along Griffin Road and Anglers Avenue, in the middle of the night.

He pointed his gun at a clerk, demanding money and lighters, then took off with two register drawers.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

