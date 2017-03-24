Camera captures people stealing expensive steaks, wine at Weston Publix

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for some thieves caught on surveillance video stealing steaks and wine from a Weston Publix.

According to police, on Jan. 26, surveillance cameras at the Publix captured a woman grabbing four bottles of champagne and putting them in her shopping cart.

Moments later, she stuffed them in her bag, along with seven or eight bottles of wine, and ditched her cart at the front of the store. Then, she walked swiftly past the cash registers without hesitation.

One month later, a man was captured by the same cameras bagging up pounds of meat, ranging from fine skirt steaks to juicy tenderloins, and casually walking out of the store without paying.

This man got away with about $150 worth of red meat, and according to the store manager, this isn’t the first time he’s done this at Publix supermarkets in South Florida.

If you have any information on these thieves with refined palates, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

