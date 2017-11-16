Camera captures armed robbery in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery caught on camera in Miami Beach.

The robbery occurred near 1903 Collins Avenue, around 1:40 a.m., Tuesday.

Video shows a man approaching the victim and hitting her in the face multiple times. The woman can be seen falling to the ground, then getting up and running after the man who hit her.

Police believe that man and two others got away in a Silver Nissan Rogue with dark tints.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

