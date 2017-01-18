Camera captures 2 women suspected of using stolen credit card in Keys

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video footage inside a Marathon grocery store may help investigators identify two credit card crooks.

According to deputies, surveillance video shows two women using a stolen credit card at a grocery store in Marathon, late last month.

The victim told authorities the credit card was swiped from her purse.

Officials said the same card was then used to make six different purchases, totaling more than $2,000, before it was canceled.

If you have any information on these two suspects, call Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 800-346-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

