ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a camera battery overheated and exploded at the Orlando International Airport, prompting flights to be held.

Orlando police announced on Twitter that no shots were fired and no one was injured Friday evening after travelers heard a loud sound and fled the airport.

Passengers have been allowed to re-enter, and checkpoints have reopened.

CORRECTION: TSA checkpoints remain closed as crews prep for reopening. For security reasons, the gate areas are being evacuated so passengers can be re-screened. Personnel doing all possible to return ops to normal. Check with your airline on flight status. — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) November 10, 2017

Police say the lithium-ion battery had been inside a camera and packed in bag, which was smoldering when investigators arrived.

It wasn’t clear where exactly in the airport the explosion occurred or how many flights were affected.

