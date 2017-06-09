Buyer of foreclosed home helping out former owners

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida couple who lost their money and their home have the buyer of their home to thank for at least another month in a motel.

“It’s not easy to go through what I’m going through right now. I walk from here to the other side, and I had to get the oxygen right away,” said 65-year-old Nelson Del Rio. “I’m on dialysis, [I had] open heart surgery. I got one stroke, two heart attacks.”

He had also lost his job, and in May, he lost his home of 15 years to foreclosure in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“At the beginning, you know, you feel it. Every time I pass through there, you know, you look at your house, and you think that it’s no longer yours. It hurts,” said Del Rio.

Following the loss of their home, the Del Rios moved into a motel where they have been living since the end of May.

“This house basically had the foreclosure option, and I do this for a living, for some years,” said Real estate investor Luis Valdeon, “and this is one of the houses that I bought, and when I bought this house with the foreclosure option, they were there at the property.”

Valdeon said a judge had given the couple 30 days to move out. Valdeon later bought the house out of foreclosure and was so moved by the couple’s story that he wanted to help.

“They moved, and they didn’t tell me anything, so I had been looking for them for the past month with the money, so I can give it to them,” he said.

Once Valdeon found them at their motel, he gave the Del Rios a $1,000 check to pay for a month at the motel.

“This story touched my heart. I went home, and it’s just one of those things. This is not about me,” said the realtor. “This is about them.”

Del Rio said he hasn’t lost everything, as he still has the love of his wife.

“He knows I love him,” said his wife, as she took him into her arms.

