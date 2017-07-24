Business in Lauderhill catches fire

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue responded to a fire at a business near West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill and Sunrise fire rescuers responded to the fire at 7553 West Oakland Park Blvd., at around 10 a.m., Monday.

There was smoke billowing from the rooftop and the storefront, but the fire was contained to only one business, a hat store that was closed at the time.

Both rescue crews put out the fire.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.