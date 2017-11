On Thanksgiving, turkey is all the rave, but folks at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay were thankful for a baby giraffe.

According to Fox 13, zoo keepers announced the new baby boy on their Facebook page, Thursday.

While you were busy enjoying a Thanksgiving feast, we were busy delivering a baby giraffe! From our growing family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving! http://bit.ly/2A2Twbs Posted by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Thursday, November 23, 2017

Mother Celina gave birth to the 150-pound baby, who stands at 6-feet tall. The boy remains without a name, however.