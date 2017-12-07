Bus loses control on I-95, causes multi-vehicle crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Dramatic video captured a chaotic collision in Boynton Beach after a bus lost control on Interstate 95, Thursday morning.

The Palm Tran bus’ two rear wheels came off while driving on the high

Surveillance videos shows the bus driver lost control, veered into another lane and smashed into a pickup truck.

The crash led to a chain reaction accident with a total of five vehicles involved.

The bus driver did his best to maintain control, but slammed into a guardrail and then a light pole.

The bus was also rear-ended.

Two people, including the bus driver, were taken to the hospital. He has since been released.

No passengers were on the bus at the time.

