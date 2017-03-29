Bus fire ties up traffic near SW 112th Ave and Turnpike

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic is backed up in Southwest Miami-Dade after a bus caught fire along Southwest 112th Avenue and the Florida Turnpike.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the scene and were able to put out the bus fire, Wednesday, at around 4:30 p.m., but the northbound on and off ramps to and from the turnpike, from Southwest 112th Avenue, are now blocked off. The southbound off ramp is also closed.

The bus has been left damaged from the fire.

According to fire rescue, all passengers on board were able to get off the county bus. There were no injuries.

Please avoid the area if you can.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.