Bus drivers make final preps for new school year

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - With a week left until school starts, bus drivers are making their final preparations for the upcoming school year.

Buses could be seen leaving, one by one, as they completed a dry run of their routes, Monday morning.

“They are going to go search each stop to make sure they know where the kids are on the first day of school,” said driver Greg Allen.

On a daily basis, there will be over 1,000 buses transporting 50,000 kids through Miami-Dade on nearly 900 routes.

“Make sure that everything is clear, so on Monday, when school starts on the 21st, everything is going to go perfectly fine,” said driver Alba Maza.

“They can try to eliminate lateness and everything, other than the traffic that be backing them up or whatever, but this is so they can get out there and know where they’re going before the first day of school,” Allen said.

And after a few laps around the county, these drivers are now looking forward to the real thing. “I don’t have screaming kids. They’re loving kids,” said driver Melinda Henderson.

The drivers all hope to be ready when school begins Monday, Aug. 21.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.