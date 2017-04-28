Burn ban issued in Volusia County due to brush fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Over 200 acres have been burned by a brush fire in Central Florida, officials said.

Crews have been battling the flames since Thursday. Officials said the fast-moving brush fire has scorched more than 250 acres within Volusia County.

Crews had to close several roads due to the heavy smoke, as they worked to fight the flames on the ground and by air.

An outdoor burn ban has been issued until further notice as a precaution.

