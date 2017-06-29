Burglary suspect arrested on multiple charges in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected burglar was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including grand theft.

According to police, 41-year-old Dwayne Noble is accused of breaking into at least four businesses in Hialeah with an accomplice.

Authorities said the duo was caught on surveillance video sneaking into offices and taking off with cash while employees were away.

The accomplice was identified as Shirley Sneed.

If you have any information on Sneed’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.