Burglars steal $115,000 worth of cigarettes

MIAMI (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for four men who stole about $115,000 worth of cigarettes from a Miami warehouse in December.

Surveillance video captured the men ransacking the distributing warehouse on 119th Street and 32nd Avenue, on Dec. 28.

The video shows them putting the cigarettes into carts before taking off.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

