MIAMI (WSVN) - Police thwarted a late-night break-in at a wholesale grocery store in Miami, early Saturday.

According to Miami Police, the thieves smashed through the concrete wall of Jetro Cash & Carry and Restaurant Depot, located near Northwest 12th Avenue and 20th Street, at around 2 a.m. Officials said the subjects did not get what they came for.

Police were notified and immediately set up a perimeter, taking at least two men into custody.

