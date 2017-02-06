Burglars smash their way into Plantation MetroPCS store

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of burglars made a smashing entrance at a cellphone store in Plantation and got away with thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise, early Sunday morning.

Workers at the MetroPCS store along the 11900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard spent part of their Sunday cleaning up broken glass and debris from the perpetrators’ unwelcome visit.

“I came in with my husband at 3:44 [a.m.], and we found the place smashed down,” said store owner Bertha Velazquez. “They stole the display phones, everything.”

Surveillance video shows five men looking into the business from the outside. “They were looking though the windows. They then took a rock to smash the glass door once,” said Velazquez. “It didn’t work. Then they did it twice, and that’s when all of them came inside.”

Once inside, the men quickly got to work. “They had like a job, each of them. One went for the live display, which we had 11 [phones] stolen around there, and the other ones were going for the cash registers,” said Velazquez.

Within minutes, the store owner said, the thieves managed to get away with nearly $10,000 worth of cash and merchandise. “The guys were smart. They were wearing hoodies and a baseball cap, and they were covering their faces, they had gloves, so I’m pretty sure this was not their first rodeo,” said Velazquez.

While police hope to use the surveillance video to help track down the group, the store owner hopes they’re stopped before they strike again. “It’s just getting in a habit,” said Velazquez. “I think we have to stop it, to find out what is going on, so nobody else gets affected.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.