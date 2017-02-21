Burglars rob numerous vehicles in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A string of car burglaries took place in Plantation, early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the burglars were driving a light-colored SUV at around midnight, near Northwest Seventh Street and 75th Avenue.

The subjects broke into cars in the area and stole many items, including a handgun.

If you have any information on these burglars, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

