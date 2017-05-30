Burglars drill hole into Costco, steal items

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Burglars broke into a North Miami Beach Costco, Tuesday morning, by drilling a hole into its back wall.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, near Northeast 146th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, where workers were seen cleaning up the mess made by the burglars.

The subjects reportedly gained entry to the Costco by drilling a hole in the back of the store, near a dumpster. Once inside, the burglars stole an unknown amount of items.

Police have begun their investigation.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

