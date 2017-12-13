Burglars caught on camera stealing TV, DJ equipment from Miami restaurant

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two burglars breaking into a Miami restaurant were caught on camera and remain at large.

The surveillance footage shows the two burglars stealing a wall-mounted air condition unit at La Ceiba Restaurant, near West Flagler and Southwest Eighth Avenue.

The burglars then ransacked the business and targeted several items, including a flat-screen television, DJ equipment and the cash register.

The duo also damaged two ATMs inside the restaurant before fleeing the scene.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

