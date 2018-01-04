Burglars caught on camera breaking into Brickell apartment

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two people responsible for two bold burglaries.

Both burglaries took place on Nov. 16.

One of the burglaries was caught on camera, at an apartment building in Brickell, located on Southwest 2nd Avenue near 17th Road.

The video shows the two burglars using a crowbar to pry open a door before they stole electronics and jewelry from an apartment.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

