Burglar targets Oakland Park antique store’s pricey statues

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance camera captured a repeat burglar who stole pricey animal statues and a wall planter from an Oakland Park antique store.

Cameras rolled as the burglar drove up in a dark colored Ford Ranger to a parking space outside the Decorative Arts & Fine Antiques store near Northeast 32nd Street and North Dixie Highway on June 10.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the thief stole a 100-pound dog statue valued at $800.

Two days later, a BSO spokesperson said that same thief returned and stole a five-foot wall planter valued at $250 and a lion statue valued at $600.

Officials described the burglar as a man who weights 180 pounds, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a medium complexion and short hair.

They believe he’s also been involved in similar burglaries along North Dixie Highway in the past few weeks.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

