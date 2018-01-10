Burglar steals laptop, shoes from Miami business

MIAMI (WSVN) - A thief was caught on camera as he smashed his way into a business in Miami.

The burglar used a hammer to break in through the front door of Coastal Export International along 75th Street and Second Avenue in Little Haiti, Dec. 19.

Police said he took off with shoes and a laptop.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.