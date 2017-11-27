Burglar steals Christmas package from North Miami home

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A home surveillance camera captured the moment a thief stole a package from a North Miami home.

The video shows the man as he drove into the homeowner’s driveway before getting out of his truck and swiping the package.

He threw the box in the back of his pick-up and drove off.

This happened near Northeast 135th Street and Fifth Avenue on Monday.

The victim said that the package was a Christmas gift for his mother.

If you know who the burglar is, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

