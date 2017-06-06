Burglar smashes way into South Florida restaurant

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A burglar smashed his way into an Oakland Park restaurant.

Surveillance video captured the thief throwing a rock through the window of “Thai Rice” on Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 15th Avenue just before 6 a.m., on May 18.

The man then headed for the register and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

