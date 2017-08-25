Burglar caught on camera during Hollywood home break-in

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood home owner is living in fear after a man was caught on surveillance video burglarizing her home.

The burglary happened along North Park Road, near Sheridan Street. The victim, still shaken by the incident, wanted to keep her identity private.

“I’ve looked at the video as many times as you can imagine, and it makes me very angry,” she said.

It happened Thursday afternoon.

She said she bought her house in April as a first-time homeowner.

“I’d been saving up, you know. Trying to work hard, moving up at work, and putting money on the side,” the victim said. “I did all the right things and finally got my first home.”

Her alarm company alerted her about the intrusion, and she watched on her phone’s surveillance app as the man walked into her backyard, then onto her porch.

Within moments, he reached into his pocket for some kind of tool and jimmied open her back door.

“He just grabbed my jewelry, some purses and my file cabinet, which had all of my paperwork,” she said.

The victim called police, but despite her alarm system, impact glass and cameras, the man got away.

She hopes someone will recognize the burglar, so she can finally feel safe in her own home again.

“Within a few months, getting my private space violated in that way — it’s very upsetting,” she said.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.