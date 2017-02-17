Burglar caught on camera breaking into car, stealing laptop

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A car burglar was caught on camera in North Miami.

Surveillance video showed the burglar rummaging through a vehicle on Monday night. The burglary took place at 11th Avenue and Northwest 127th Street.

The man on camera got away with a laptop and tried to open the door of a second car, but it was locked.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

