Burglar breaks into truck outside Deerfield Beach home

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A community is on high alert after, a Deerfield Beach resident said, he was followed by a thief who managed to break into his pickup truck.

The victim said he had just returned home at the time of the close encounter, but he believes he’s not the only one who has been targeted within his community.

“This is not the first time we’ve been broke into here,” the victim told 7News. “Typically, it’s in the middle of the night, breaking a window, and this guy ducked into my truck and knew sort of right where to look, so it seemed.”

The victim said he was coming back from the airport on Sunday and was in the process of unpacking his car, and that’s when, he said, the crook followed him into his neighborhood and took advantage of the car being unlocked.

“Grabbed my wallet, all my I.D., credit cards, some cash that I had from my trip and took off,” the victim said.

Surveillance video was rolling as the burglar opened up the driver’s side door of the pickup, rummaged around before fleeing on foot.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.