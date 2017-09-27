Burglar breaks into NW Miami-Dade home via A/C unit

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a crook who was caught on surveillance sneaking through an air conditioning unit to break into a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

The victims returned to the home along 104th Street and 19th Avenue to find their belongings missing.

Police said the subject fled the scene in a gold Pontiac Grand Prix.

The break-in happened just before noon Friday, Aug. 4.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

