BurgerFi employee robbed outside Weston shopping plaza

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A BurgerFi employee in the process of making a bank deposit was robbed on the job.

Police said an employee at the Weston BurgerFi was on his way to make a bank deposit when he was approached outside the shopping plaza where the restaurant is located.

According to officials, that person took the deposit money and fled the scene.

The robbery happened Tuesday morning near Weston Road and South Commerce Parkway.

The employee was not injured in this case.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

