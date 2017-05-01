Bullet grazed girl’s head during birthday party sleepover

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a 12-year-old girl is recovering after being grazed in the head by a bullet during a sleepover for a friend’s birthday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say the girl was sleeping on a couch when the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators tell First Coast News that the homeowner’s 11-year-old nephew who suffers from a mental illness shot the gun. He is under a 72-hour mental evaluation.

Officials say the bullet grazed the child, went through the couch and the living room wall. The girl was taken to a hospital but her injury is not thought to be life-threatening.

The homeowner told investigators the shooting was an accident. About eight children were at the home for a birthday party.

