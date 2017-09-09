Budweiser drinking water deliveries arrive in Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

(WSVN) - Anheuser-Busch temporarily halted production at their Georgia brewery to can water for hurricane relief efforts. Now six truckloads of that water has arrived in Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The company says the deliveries arrived Friday in Fort Pierce, Orlando and Sarasota, and will be distributed by the American Red Cross to communities in need.

“We are grateful to be in a position to help communities affected by natural disasters by putting our production and logistics strengths to work” said Bill Bradley, Anheuser-Busch’s Vice President for Community Affairs.

The brewery has made a name for itself during times of disaster as a source of drinking water. It delivered 800,000 cans to communities in Texas and Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and is notably remembered for providing South Floridians with water during the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew back in 1992.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.