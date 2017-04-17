BSO: Woman stabbed by child’s father in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman watching a 2-year-old child was stabbed, deputies said, by the boy’s father in Oakland Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the woman was stabbed near 4050 N.E. 1st Ave. Deputies said they believe the boy’s father stabbed the woman and then took his child.

Officials also believe this may be a part of a domestic dispute.

The woman has since been transported to a nearby hospital.

BSO deputies remain on the scene and have set up a perimeter.

