BSO: Weston man abducts son after mother granted custody

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are on the search for a Weston man who, they said, abducted his 11-year-old son.

According to BSO, 11-year-old Austin Miller was living with his father, Clay Miller, in Weston when, on Aug. 7, Clay was supposed to turn over Austin to his mother.

Instead, police said Clay fled with Austin, and the pair have not been seen since.

Clay drives a red 2008 Lexus LS460, with the Florida tag CRNU75.

Clay stands 6 feet 3 inches with brown hair and blue eyes.

Austin also has brown hair and brown eyes and stands at approximately 4 feet and 4 inches.

If you have any information on this abduction, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

