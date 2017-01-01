BSO: Weston cyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver

A New Year’s Day bike ride ended in tragedy for a Weston resident who, authorities said, was fatally struck by a driver who fled the scene, Sunday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Christopher Mohr was cycling in the bike lane on State Road 84, one mile east of the Indian Trace intersection, when he was hit from behind, at around 7:40 a.m. The motorist then sped away.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are searching for the driver of a white, older-model vehicle with damage to the front passenger side headlight and windshield.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

