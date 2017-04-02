BSO, VCA Rock Creek Animal Hospital hosts Chip-a-pet event in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office and the VCA Rock Creek Animal Hospital teamed up to host a chip-a-pet event in Cooper City, Saturday.

The promotion offered up two free microships for the animals of any Cooper City resident.

“If they do wander away from you or are lost in any fashion, they are identified through the chip and our officers have the scanners so an owner can come and get their pets or animals,” said BSO Lt. Jeff Tozzie.

And the deal wasn’t only for dogs– cats, birds, and most other pets could be chipped as well.

