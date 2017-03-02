BSO treating gas fire victim in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a fire in Deerfield Beach where a person was injured after a gas line ignited.

According to reports, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, hazmat and technical rescue team crews are treating the burn victim along the 800 block of West Sample Road.

Northwest Ninth Avenue/Military Trail is closed north of Sample Road. Sample Road is open, but lanes are restricted

There is heavy traffic in this area.

