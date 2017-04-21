FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a career fair in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday morning.

The event is scheduled to take place at the BSO Public Safety Building, located at 2601 W. Broward Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Officials said positions are available in law enforcement, detention and fire rescue as well as civilian positions in administration, 911 dispatch and child protective investigations.

We are excited to show you just how much the Broward Sheriff’s Office has to offer! pic.twitter.com/mgFz1u71RI — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 21, 2017

Applicants must be at least 19 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, be a U.S. citizen and have no felony convictions or misdemeanor convictions, involving perjury or false statements.

