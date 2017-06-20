2 men in custody, child safe after being barricaded in Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a barricaded subject with a child in Pompano Beach, Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the scene in the area of 244 N.W. Ninth St.

Deputies were able to go into the home and pull out two men and the child. The two men were taken into custody while the child was reported to be OK.

The call initially came in as reports of shots fired. However, deputies confirm no one was injured.

The age of the child is unknown.

